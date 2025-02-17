A new species of fish has been named after a Studio Ghibli character

HQ

A newly discovered species of fish has been named after San, the warrior princess and lead character in Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke.

The species was found by Chinese researchers who noticed its unique cheek stripes, which appear similar to those found on the face of San. The lead author of the study which identified it as a new species told the BBC: "In Princess Mononoke, San is a young woman raised by wolves after being abandoned by her human parents. She sees herself as a part of the forest and fights to protect it."

"The film delves into the complex relationship between humans and nature, promoting a message of harmonious coexistence between the two: something we hope to echo through this naming."

The new fish belongs to the Branchiostegidae family, and is a deepwater tilefish, a type of fish often found in seafood markets.

