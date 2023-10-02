A new Spawn movie is now confirmed for 2025

HQ

The 1997 Spawn movie is still a cult classic today, and the demonic hero continues to be an incredibly popular character despite not getting a lot of love when it comes to movies and TV shows.

However, this is about to change, as Jason Blum has confirmed that a new Spawn movie is set to release in 2025. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Blum said: "2025 is when Spawn is going to come out. I stand by that. I stand by that."

Initially, the new Spawn movie was set to be a lower-budget affair. In 2017, Blumhouse picked up the project and had Jamie Foxx playing the lead. Since then, there has been a lot of stops and starts, but now things seem to finally be getting on track. Back in June, Blum commented on the movie, where again he spoke very positively, but back then the writers' strike was in full swing, and there was an unfinished script that can now be wrapped up.

Would you be excited to see a new Spawn movie?