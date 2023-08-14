Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
South Park Snow Day

A new South Park video game is coming next year

South Park: Snow Day will be a four-player cooperative title playing in 3D.

It has been a little while since we got a brand-new South Park video game, but fortunately, that wait is coming to an end. Because at the THQ Nordic Showcase recently, it was revealed that South Park: Snow Day is on its way, and will be debuting on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch, as soon as next year.

This game will be a little different to former South Park games however, as it will be a four-player cooperative game that sees action taking place in 3D. As for the actual synopsis of the title, we're told:

"Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life - a snow day! Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school."

While THQ Nordic will be publishing the game, Question Games has been tapped as the developer. Catch the reveal trailer below.

HQ

