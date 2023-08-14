A new South Park video game is coming next year

It has been a little while since we got a brand-new South Park video game, but fortunately, that wait is coming to an end. Because at the THQ Nordic Showcase recently, it was revealed that South Park: Snow Day is on its way, and will be debuting on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch, as soon as next year.

This game will be a little different to former South Park games however, as it will be a four-player cooperative game that sees action taking place in 3D. As for the actual synopsis of the title, we're told:

"Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life - a snow day! Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school."

While THQ Nordic will be publishing the game, Question Games has been tapped as the developer. Catch the reveal trailer below.