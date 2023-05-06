Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

A new Skyrim mod gives NPCs more immersive dialogue

AI is giving Lydia more things to say than "I am sworn to carry your burdens."

HQ

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has a lot of lines of dialogue, but if you've played the game a few times, you can almost predict what each NPC will say. Whether it's Eorlund Gray-Mane being shocked that you want to buy his renowned wares, or the classic "Hey, you, you're finally awake!" most of Skyrim's dialogue is predictable some 12 years following its release.

However, one mod is looking to change that. Using generative AI, a modder known as Bloc has allowed NPCs to have some more immersive dialogue with the player.

While this dialogue sounds very robotic, it is interesting to see the potential of where this technology could go. Soon enough, game developers might not boast having hundreds of thousands of lines of dialogue, but could instead show off how responsive and accurate their AI is.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think:

