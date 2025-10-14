A new shooter for Sega Master System has been released

HQ

It happens every now and then that we can report on new games for classic Sega systems like the Mega Drive in particular, but also for the Dreamcast. New additions to the Master System are more unusual though, which is why it's a pleasure to cover this one.

The Master System is Sega's 8-bit console, originally released in 1986. It never became as popular as the NES, but it sold over ten million units, so it had a good selection of games, and since it was more powerful than the NES, they often looked very good (check out our list of the best-looking games from this era for some examples).

Now, observant ResetEra visitors have noticed that developer Badcomputer has released Frontier Force for the Master System, which is honestly downright gorgeous (check it out here and here to see it in action). It's a Galaga/Space Invaders-inspired title that can be ordered at this link.

If you love retro and feel like dusting off your old Master System or enjoying it on another format that supports Master System games, now's your chance. This is a format we all too rarely get to experience new, well-made games on.