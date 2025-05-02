A new rivalry rises within McLaren, but they are not worried... yet

HQ

The current Formula 1 season has not been going great for Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, or Carlos Sainz, but if one thing is certain, it's that McLaren is thriving (188 points), already with a huge lead over Mercedes (111) and Red Bull (89). But few could have predicted that it would be the 24-year-old Australian driver Oscar Piastri, and not Lando Norris, the "Papaya" driver leading the charts after five races, with a ten-point lead.

Norris was the closest competitor to Max Verstappen, but after claiming the first win in Australia, the British has always finished behind his younger Australian teammate, who has three wins and four podiums after five races.

"I think, for myself I quite enjoy being in the position of being hunted because normally that means you are doing something right", said Piastri. "I'm pretty relaxed, the gap is very small and we are only at round five or six now, so I'm not too concerned with that", he added, noting that "it doesn't really feel that much different" leading the championship.

Meanwhile, Norris also said to be "not worried at all" being behind Piastri while admitting that he "has clearly made some mistakes" and he is not at the level he needs to be. About his teammate, "he's doing a good job and he deserves it. Nothing more than that - I don't believe so much in the momentum stuff, just my opinion." It will be interesting to see how the standings evolved between the two drivers, and we will see it live this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.