Resident Evil Village

A new Resident Evil showcase is coming in April

We smell another Resident Evil Village demo, a trailer from Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and more.

It's been two month since Capcom realised Resident Evil was popular enough to justify having its own dedicated announcement stream where we got Resident Evil Village's launch date, a demo on PlayStation 5 and more. We were also told that another would be coming and to expect another demo on all platforms later on. Now we know approximately when to expect both of those things.

Capcom has decided to celebrate Resident Evil's 25th anniversary by confirming that the next Resident Evil showcase will be sometime in April. We're not told what it'll include, but with previously mentioned promise of a new Village demo, the premiere of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City only being five months away, Netflix' Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series and more, it's safe to say we're allowed to hope for many exciting things in the show.

