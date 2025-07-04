A new Resident Evil game has been announced

Another Resident Evil game is on the way. On top of the massively anticipated Resident Evil Requiem in February 2026, Capcom has another voyage into the horror universe planned, except this time it might not pique your interest to the same degree.

This is because it's known as Resident Evil: Survival Unit and it's a mobile game that will be revealed in full next week. It's regarded as a strategy game that is being co-developed by Aniplex and South Korean team Joycity Corporation, and as for what it will offer players, the synopsis adds:

"Resident Evil: Survival Unit offers a fresh take on the beloved franchise, reimagining the survival horror universe as a real-time strategy experience optimized for mobile platforms, iOS and Android. The game is designed to appeal to both longtime fans and new players, and will be released globally across Japan, South Korea, North America, Europe, and Asia."

We'll get to see much more of the game next week on July 10, as an Online Showcase Event is planned at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST on July 11.

Does a mobile Resident Evil game sound interesting to you?