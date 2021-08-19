A new Quake has been rated by the ESRB

HQ

Bethesda will be kicking off the first day of QuakeCon later today, a three day long celebration of all things coming from the games company. As part of that event, we've been told to look forward to a session taking place shortly after the start (at 19:05 BST / 20:05 CEST), in which id Software and MachineGames will celebrate 25 years of Quake, and it seems like what that means is the reveal of a new Quake game.

We'd heard rumours that this was going to be the case (bolstered by the schedule's former description that mentioned a "revitalised version" of the game before it was edited), but now there has been an official ESRB rating that popped up, of a Quake title coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch.

The description in the rating notes the game as a "first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a soldier that travels through time to stop an evil force from destroying humanity."

We're also given a few details as to what the developer (who remains unannounced right now, but with the event being based around id and MachineGames, we can already make assumptions) has planned, with the description revealing: "Players traverse through maze-like medieval environments and use shotguns, nail guns, and grenade launchers to kill various enemies (e.g., zombies, demonic forces, scorpions, humans) in frenetic run-and-gun combat."

And of course, as this is a Quake game, we can expect it to be quite a mature one, with the ESRB mentioning that there will be "gunfire sounds, screams of pain, and large explosions", and if that's not enough, there will also be large blood-splatter effects, several attacks that cause enemies to explode into bloody chunks, and even areas that depict mutilated body parts on the ground or falling from ceilings.

There's no mention of a release date in the rating either, but we can probably look forward to that and maybe even a trailer at what seems to be the reveal later today.