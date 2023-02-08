A new Professor Layton game is on its way

Nintendo decided to tell viewers of the Direct this evening about an all new game in a beloved series that is in development. But aside from revealing the project's name and showing a very, very brief trailer, the Japanese company decided to withhold pretty much any other kind of detail.

This very game is the next one in the Professor Layton series, and is known as Professor Layton and The New World of Steam. Aside from learning that Level-5 will be developing the title, we don't really have anything else to go on unfortunately, so we'll just have to hold our breath until more information is dished out.

What we do have is the very short announcement trailer, which you can catch in its entirety below.