Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

A new Professor Layton game is on its way

But pretty much every other detail about the game hasn't been revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Nintendo decided to tell viewers of the Direct this evening about an all new game in a beloved series that is in development. But aside from revealing the project's name and showing a very, very brief trailer, the Japanese company decided to withhold pretty much any other kind of detail.

This very game is the next one in the Professor Layton series, and is known as Professor Layton and The New World of Steam. Aside from learning that Level-5 will be developing the title, we don't really have anything else to go on unfortunately, so we'll just have to hold our breath until more information is dished out.

What we do have is the very short announcement trailer, which you can catch in its entirety below.

HQ
Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

Related texts



Loading next content