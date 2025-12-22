A new print revival for retro gaming fans

HQ

It's easy to forget that Gamereactor actually existed as a paper magazine before the internet took over and it became natural to read everything online, complete with breaking news, trailers, and everything else we've long taken for granted. However, gaming magazines still exist, and they often have a retro theme, which is fitting considering that the paper format itself is a bit retro.

One example is the highly successful Retro Gamer (which we have sometimes used as a source for news), but there are other options. One of these is Retro Game Zine. Ahead of 2026, the magazine will try out a new concept with quarterly releases of a new and more lavish edition, and to make this a reality, it is now betting on Kickstarter.

If you feel like you'd like some retro reading on paper this spring, where the first issue you'll receive will be about third-party games for the Nintendo 64, then head over here and treat yourself. After all, it's almost Christmas.