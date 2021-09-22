A new Pokémon Trading Card Game is coming soon to mobile and PC

HQ

The Pokémon Company has revealed that a brand-new Pokémon Trading Card Game is coming soon to PC and mobile devices. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will enable users to build up digital collections of cards and battle other users online regardless of where they're from. It will also feature daily challenges and allow users to create their own custom avatars.

With the new app being released, the old Pokémon Trading Card Game Online is set to be closed down. Within a recent FAQ, it was noted that players will be able to transfer over the majority of their card collections, but it won't be possible to carry everything over. Unopened packs are also said to be converted into the game's currency of Cystals.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live in the video above.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.