A new PlayStation 5 update released

HQ

Prepare to update your PlayStation 5 today if you feel like gaming online, as firmware version 21.02-04.02.00 has now been released. This time, there aren't any fancy new features though, as Sony simply explains that it "improves system performance".

Sony recently did a Q/A over at the PlayStation blog where Hideaki Nishino, SVP of Platform Experience explains what the future plans for PlayStation 5 updates are, and revealed that he has "interesting, exciting, fantastic ideas" for what's to come.