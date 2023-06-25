Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A new PlayStation 5 bundle is on the way

Stack up on PS Plus with this new PS5 bundle.

HQ

A new PlayStation 5 bundle is reportedly on the way, and will include 24 months of PlayStation Plus along with it.

First spotted by Zuby_Tech, not only does the bundle give you access to PlayStation's online services, but the PlayStation Plus tier you get with the console is Premium, meaning you'll also get the game catalogue, classics library, and other features on top.

The bundle could release soon, with Insider Gaming believing that Sony is pushing to get its existing PS5 stock out to usher in the new era of the console when it launches the PS5 with a detachable disc drive.

Would you consider buying a PlayStation 5 with 2 years of PlayStation Plus Premium?

