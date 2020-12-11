Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Perfect Dark

A new Perfect Dark game is on the way

Joanna Dark is set to make a return after 15 long years.

During tonight's Game Awards it was revealed that another gaming icon will soon make a return. That gaming iconic in question is Joanna Dark from the Perfect Dark series. A new teaser was shown, but this just offered us a glimpse into the game's setting and didn't shine a spotlight on the title's signature gunplay. No release date was confirmed either, but it's great to see the franchise make a return in some fashion, as it hasn't had an outing since Perfect Dark Zero in 2005.

You can check out the new teaser trailer below:

