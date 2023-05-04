Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

A new Pathfinder action RPG has been revealed

Developer BKOM is currently looking for funding via Kickstarter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Small developer BKOM has just revealed a trailer announcing its upcoming action RPG set in the Pathfinder universe. Entitled Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults, it will take inspiration from the adventure of the same name in the tabletop RPG's ruleset.

In the past, Pathfinder games like Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous have done well, with the latter having sold over a million copies. Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults will differ somewhat from these games, as it's an action RPG rather than a traditional RPG.

We'll have to see if it can echo the success of Pathfinder's other video game adaptations. Currently, BKOM is awaiting the launch of its Kickstarter campaign, but with over 5000 people already following, it could gain quite a bit of traction when it begins.

Will you be checking out Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults? Check out the trailer below:

A new Pathfinder action RPG has been revealed


Loading next content