A new Pathfinder action RPG has been revealed

Small developer BKOM has just revealed a trailer announcing its upcoming action RPG set in the Pathfinder universe. Entitled Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults, it will take inspiration from the adventure of the same name in the tabletop RPG's ruleset.

In the past, Pathfinder games like Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous have done well, with the latter having sold over a million copies. Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults will differ somewhat from these games, as it's an action RPG rather than a traditional RPG.

We'll have to see if it can echo the success of Pathfinder's other video game adaptations. Currently, BKOM is awaiting the launch of its Kickstarter campaign, but with over 5000 people already following, it could gain quite a bit of traction when it begins.

Will you be checking out Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults? Check out the trailer below: