A new part of the Like a Dragon saga has been revealed

Ichiban Kasuga, the charming bufoon we met in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, wakes up on a beach in tonight's announcement of the next installment in the Like a Dragon saga called Infinite Wealth. Did we mention he is naked?

As confused as poor Ichibian Kasuga is, it's equally hard to decipher whether this is in fact the next Yakuza game, which in the West will now be called Like a Dragon, or whether it's a continued spin-off of the three-year-old Yakuza: Like a Dragon. We'll find out in 2024 at the latest, when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be released for PC and Xbox.

You can see the trailer, as usual, below.