A new opinion poll shows that a majority of Britons want to rejoin the EU

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In 2017, the British government submitted its request to leave the EU following a 2016 referendum in which 51.9% voted to "leave" while 48.1% voted to "remain." It was primarily England and Wales that boosted the figures, while Northern Ireland was clearly in favor of staying in the EU, and in Scotland, a full 62.0% voted to remain.

Since then, many seem to feel that things have not turned out as promised, and there are now debates about possibly trying to rejoin the EU. According to Bloomberg, a new survey shows that public opinion is shifting, with only 33% currently believing the UK should remain outside the EU, and people under 55 in particular being the most supportive of rejoining.

Joining the EU is, of course, not like joining a golf club or signing up for a Netflix subscription, and decisions like this need to be preceded by clear public support that also takes the outcome of the previous vote into account, so don't count on re-entry anytime soon. But if public opinion holds steady, it is of course not impossible that the issue will eventually begin to be seriously explored.