A new Nintendo's Indie World announced for tomorrow

Nintendo is holding another Indie World live stream tomorrow, March 17.

Despite being a really complex moment for everyone, especially now that Coronavirus has affected countries all around the world, video games are one of the few reliefs with which we can entertain ourselves in these rough times. Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 17th, Nintendo is set to host a new Indie World stream, which will be broadcast at 5 pm GMT. The event will last about 20 minutes and new information will be offered on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

You can follow the presentation here. Are you interested in finding out which new indie games are coming to Nintendo's hybrid console?

