A new Nintendo Switch emulator has a few tricks up its sleeve to avoid getting sued

Yuzu, the most popular Switch emulator out there, recently shut down, and already we are seeing another emulator look to take its place.

Suyu is looking to avoid a similar lawsuit from Nintendo, and is preparing to utilise some legal loopholes to get around one. "Suyu currently exists in a legal gray area we are trying to work our way out of," Discord moderator Sharpie told Ars Technica. "There are multiple plans and possibilities for what to do next. Things are still being organized and planned."

The plan is largely to avoid promoting piracy, not including official tutorials on how to download copyrighted games, and not monetise. Hopefully, by avoiding these three downfalls of Yuzu, Suyu can exist without being bombarded by legal attacks from Nintendo.