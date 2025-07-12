A new Night at the Museum movie is in the works

A new Night at the Museum is in the works at 21 Laps for 20th Century Fox, and has currently brought writer Tripper Clancy to write a reimagining of the film.

As reported by Deadline, this reimagining will be a new story set at the museum with all-new characters. Shawn Levy, the director of the three original Night at the Museum movies, will return as a producer alongside Dan Levine.

Adapting the 1993 children's book by Milan Trenc, 2009's Night at the Museum saw Ben Stiller play a museum night guard who found that all the exhibits came to life after dark. The film saw two sequels, and the whole trilogy brought in more than a billion dollars total at the box office. It's currently unknown if Ben Stiller or any of the supporting cast from the original trilogy will return, but as this is being labelled a reimagining, we might see an entirely different cast for this new story.