We strongly suspected that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout would make an appearance at Summer Games Fest, but we didn't know just what to expect. We certainly didn't anticipate that a new Nier skin would be coming to the game on June 18. In hindsight, it makes sense though, as we have recently seen collaborations with Sonic the Hedgehog, Halo, and Bomberman. You can take a look at the brand new skin below: