A new Need For Speed announcement could be incoming

EA has sent us widely speculating after posting a cryptic tweet that appears to hint towards a Hot Pursuit remaster. The tweet says: "They're really onto me. How much time did it take them to get chased by 10 cops on Heat 5? This has to be on purpose." In addition to this, a page on the Need For Speed website has been updated with a slowly ticking timer and underneath it says "Reignite the Pursuit."

The teasers for the project follow after a Twitter user seemingly leaked the box art, on PS4 and Switch, and screens for the remaster. Released back in 2010 for the PC, PS3, and Xbox 360, Hot Pursuit proved to be a hit with both fans and critics and sits with scores in the late 80s on Metacritic for all versions. If its existence turns out to be true then it will be the first remastered entry the series has seen to date. The last mainline entry for Need Speed was Heat which launched last December.

This is all exciting stuff and we won't have to wait long either as at the time of writing there are less than seven hours left on the countdown timer.