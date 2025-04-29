Get ready to head to Miami, as a new Miami Vice movie is on the way, with some heavyweight names in filmmaking behind it.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this Miami Vice movie has been in the works for a little while now, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski being signed on to direct. The script has also been penned, and comes from Nightcrawler filmmaker Dan Gilroy.

Miami Vice began as a TV series back in the 1980s. It then made its way to a feature film debut with Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell in 2006. The new film won't be the next thing Kosinski directs, as he has a UFO conspiracy thriller coming to Apple but it is on the docket for some time in the near future.