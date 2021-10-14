A new Marvel tabletop game has been teased, will be coming to Kickstarter on October 25

HQ

Marvel fans now have a brand-new tabletop game to start looking forward to. It has been revealed that a Marvel version of the popular card and dice game Dice Throne is heading to Kickstarter on October 25. As of present, details on the game are pretty slim, so we don't know the proposed pricing and shipment dates following a successful campaign.

More details on the game shouldn't be too far away, but we can already get a feel for what it might be like by taking a look at the original Dice Throne. The combat-focused game can be played with up to six players and each playable hero here has a unique set of abilities that can be activated by rolling five dice. Dice Throne can be played in multiple different ways too from 1v1, free-for-all, and there's even the option to be able to play it cooperatively.

You can follow the game's Kickstarter page for further updates here.

Thanks, Comic Book.