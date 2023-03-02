Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

A new Mario Nintendo Switch bundle gives you one of three games

You'll also get some stickers tied to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

HQ

Some new leaked images show off a Nintendo Switch bundle that gives you red Joy-Cons, some sticker sheets, and a choice of one of three Mario games.

The games are Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. It does seem a bit disappointing you'll only be able to pick one game, so you'd best choose wisely depending on which title you'll want to play.

The sticker sheets will be tied to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which releases on the 5th of April this year. However, it appears that the bundle may be available before then, as some believe Nintendo will bring it out to coincide with the 10th of March AKA Mario Day.

Will you be buying one of these new Switch bundles?

