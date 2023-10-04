A new look at Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux

Unlike the Marvel universe where everything is connected somehow, DC opted for another solution and has released several movies that are supposed to stand alone, and even has a separate Batman universe.

The probably most exciting DC movie outside James Gunn's DC Universe is of course the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux where we once again get to meet Joaquin Phoenix as the mentally ill Arthur Fleck. This time he is accompanied by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, and there will be more musical elements than in the first film.

Unfortunately we still haven't seen a whole lot from the movie, which premieres in October 2024, outside an occasional tease and leak, but today the director Todd Phillips decided it was time for an appetizer. He has shared an image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, and it just as moody, dark and crazy as we had hoped for. Check it out below.

What was you opinion on the first Joker movie?