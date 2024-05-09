A new live-action Dora the Explorer has been cast

HQ

Dora the Explorer was given the live-action treatment relatively recently, when Isabela Merced was cast as the iconic young adventurer for a film from 2019. But nothing followed that live-action adaptation, although this hasn't swayed Paramount and Nickelodeon from trying to make Dora live-action once again.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah's Samantha Lorraine has been tapped as the next live-action Dora, wherein she will star and lead the cast of a feature length project for Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

The project has a working title of Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, with it seeing Dora and her cousin Diego heading into the Amazon in an attempt to find the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado before an enemy does. There is no word currently who is being eyed to play Diego, or likewise how the production companies will tackle live-actioning Boots and Swiper, and the various other non-human characters from the animated show.