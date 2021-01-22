A new line of Pokémon Funko Pops have been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Four new Pokémon Funko Pops have been revealed and are planned to be launched later on in the year. The new figures for Meowth, Pikachu, Psyduck, and Metal Bulbasaur can now be pre-ordered in North America. On Target's website, the release date for the Pikachu figure has been listed for June 9, 2021 and the remaining three have been given an April 14, 2021 date. Each of these figures have been listed for $8.99 each.

These aren't the first Funko Pops to have been released as figures for Vulpix, Mewtwo, and Cubone have already made their way to store shelves.

Are you going to be pre-ordering any of these figures?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.