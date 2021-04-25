A new LEGO Luigi set has been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

It was only a matter of time before Mario's brother Luigi joined him within his LEGO adventures. Nintendo of Europe has just revealed that a new set inspired by Luigi will be launching on August 1 and will retail for $59.99. Pre-orders for the set are now open and are limited to two per household.

Nintendo of Europe's announcement post on Twitter reads: "LEGO Luigi time! LEGO Mario's brother steps into the spotlight when the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course arrives 01/08."

You can take a look at the LEGO Luigi set below and you can place your pre-order here.