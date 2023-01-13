A new King Kong game has been confirmed

HQ

King Kong's greatest contribution to the gaming world is, of course, that he once upon a time was the inspiration for Donkey Kong. But there have also been several King Kong titles released, the most famous of which is probably Peter Jackson's King Kong from 2005. In addition, the primate recently made a guest appearance in Call of Duty: Warzone last year.

But now it's time again for a new adventure of his own. Licensing Magazine reports that DeVito Artworks and GameMill Entertainment (Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl) has teamed up to make a King Kong title that will come to multiple formats. Joe DeVito of developer DeVito Artworks comments:

"I couldn't be more excited to be working with GameMill Entertainment's talented team that will provide both King Kong fans and gamers the chance to experience King Kong's primordial world in a gamified way. We continue to expand our King Kong licensing program in various categories including VR arcade games, collectibles, comic books and board games."

Given the parties involved, we're guessing a more light-hearted title rather than a violent and tragic adventure, but we'll of course get back to you when we know more.