A new Katamari game has been announced... exclusively for Apple Arcade

Good news Katamari fans! A brand-new game in the storied franchise has been announced. The catch is that it's a mobile game that will be launching exclusively on Apple Arcade...

The game is known as Katamari Damacy Rolling Live, and it's the first original game in the franchise in over eight years. It's described as a "quirky action game" that sees players expanding their Katamari by rolling up objects that are scattered around the Earth, and it claims to offer "unique and whimsical gameplay," on top of a "captivating soundtrack that blends different genres".

It has a livestreaming-esque element to it, where as the game progresses players find themselves being watched by in-game fans who comment and interact with the player, ultimately allowing them to develop and expand a community to unlock new stages to complete.

Katamari Damacy Rolling Live will debut exclusively on Apple Arcade on April 3, on the same day that a brand-new Space Invaders from Taito Corporation also lands on the service, with this described as a "cutting-edge 3D shooter" and known as Space Invaders Infinity Gene.