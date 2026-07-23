A new job listing confirms an upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's game

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It seems this is the week for news about immersive horror games. Whilst yesterday and today we told you about the major changes Mob Entertainment is making to its teams to tackle its various projects, it's now Steel Wool Studios' turn to share some news, the developers behind the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise.

It turns out they'd posted a new job advert (which has since been swiftly removed from their website and LinkedIn) in which the studio was seeking a Senior Gameplay Engineer with knowledge of Unreal Engine 5 for a key role on the project and to mentor other developers in UE5. Although the advert is no longer publicly available, the Fantime Horror account on X managed to take a screenshot, which you can see below.

The last FNAF title released was Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit in 2024, so fans are already wondering when this new instalment in the series, featuring improved graphics, will be ready. What do you think? Perhaps a first teaser in 2027?