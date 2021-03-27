Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Rainbow Six: Siege

A new Jill Valentine skin is available in Rainbow Six: Siege

The Resident Evil character will cost you 1800 R6 credits.

Rainbow Six: Siege players can now play as Resident Evil's Jill Valentine, as a skin for the popular character has just been released for purchase. The skin is available within The Zofia's Elite set, which can be purchased for 1800 R6 credits and includes the following:


  • S.T.A.R.S. Unit uniform

  • S.T.A.R.S. Unit headgear

  • victory dance

  • weapon skin for the LMG-E, M762 and RG15

  • gadget skin for KS79 Lifeline

  • R.E. Elite Zofia Chibi charm.

In other Resident Evil news, the upcoming movie reboot has been revealed to be titled Welcome to Raccoon City. The film's director Johannes Roberts also opened up about his inspirations for the film and his relationship with the first two games. You can read more about that here.

You can check out a brand new trailer for the The Zofia's Elite set below:

Rainbow Six: Siege

