A new Jason Bourne movie is in the works

"Jesus Christ, it's Jason Bourne!" The action franchise could be set to make a big return, as apparently Universal Pictures is looking to give it some life.

According to Deadline, a new film has entered into early development, and Universal is looking to bring on Edward Berger as the director. Berger's last movie, All Quiet on the Western Front, brought home four Oscars this year.

There are talks for Matt Damon to return as the action star, so it doesn't seem like Universal is going for a full reboot here. Damon starred in four of the five Bourne movies, only skipping 2012's The Bourne Legacy. We'll likely hear more about this project soon, as insiders are reporting that there's not even a script yet.