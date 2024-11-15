A new Italian supercar manufacturer will make its debut in 2025

HQ

There are so many historic and iconic Italian supercar manufacturers that you might think there is little reason to need more. Regardless of that, in 2025 the world will meet Giamaro Automobili, as the company is currently in the process of developing a quad-turbo V12 monster that it will present in around six months.

We don't know anything else about this model yet, as Giamaro has only teased what's to come in a video on its website. In the video it notes the V12 quad-turbo setup and also promises that the full reveal will happen on May 22, 2025, meaning we'll know exactly what this incredibly powerful car will offer in half a year.

Motor1 has published a report on this announcement and stated that its Italian team hears rumours that the Giamaro engine will be targeting 2,000 bhp, which would make it one of the most powerful cars in the world. We'll have to see if that ends up holding true in a few months.

