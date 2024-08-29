A New Hope easter egg found in Star Wars Outlaws

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws has been available for a few days to those who have invested in a more expensive edition of the title, but tomorrow the standard version will be released for everyone. We've already reviewed the adventure and told you what we think, and as you might guess, it's a game with lots of Star Wars love.

This obviously also includes Easter eggs, and one has now been found and brought to our attention by GPT Gaming. It involves a certain booth in a certain bar in a certain city, and you can check it out below.