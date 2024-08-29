English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars Outlaws

A New Hope easter egg found in Star Wars Outlaws

Do you remember Chalmun's Spaceport Cantina?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Star Wars Outlaws has been available for a few days to those who have invested in a more expensive edition of the title, but tomorrow the standard version will be released for everyone. We've already reviewed the adventure and told you what we think, and as you might guess, it's a game with lots of Star Wars love.

This obviously also includes Easter eggs, and one has now been found and brought to our attention by GPT Gaming. It involves a certain booth in a certain bar in a certain city, and you can check it out below.

Star Wars Outlaws

Related texts

0
Star Wars OutlawsScore

Star Wars Outlaws
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Massive delivers the better of their two big IP game interpretations that uses simple gameplay to unlock bigger achievements.



Loading next content