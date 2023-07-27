A new home screen for Xbox consoles has started to be rolled out

HQ

At last, it seems that the new, long-awaited home screen for Xbox consoles has begun to roll out - with smaller icons, more space for the background image, a quick menu centred on the top of the page and the installed games in focus.

Previously only available to those in Microsoft's insider programme, the update will now be pushed out to all consoles in the coming weeks. Microsoft has also published a handy little guide on how to customise the new home screen.

What do you think of the new design, better or worse than before?