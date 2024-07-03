LIVE
      A new highest internet speed has been set

      420 million Mbps was achieved by a team of scientists in Japan.

      As gamers, a lot of us wish for better internet speed. Getting high download speeds means we can update our favourite games, no matter how big the patches are. And, with increasing game sizes, quick internet is becoming a must-have for a lot of gamers.

      What if you could download massive games in just a few milliseconds, though? That's what scientists in Japan have been able to achieve, with a new record-breaking internet speed of 420 million Mbps or 402 Tbps.

      It's around 25% higher than the last record, and it means you'd be able to download games like Baldur's Gate III, the latest Call of Duty, and more in less than a second. Well, you would be if your PC's hardware could keep up with that speed, or if it was in any way affordable.

