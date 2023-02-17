A new Hellboy movie is in the works

2019's Hellboy reboot starring Stranger Things' David Harbour was not the grand return of the IP that Millennium Media wanted it to be. With other, better films on offer to audiences when it released, the film was left as a box office flop.

However, Millennium Media is more than willing to try again with Hellboy, it seems, as the company already has another film in the works based on the paranormal investigator. Brian Taylor of Jonah Hex (2010) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) is set to direct the film. The working title is currently Hellboy: The Crooked Man, but we don't know if the comic miniseries of the same name is what the new film will be based on.

This Hellboy movie is set to mark another reboot for the franchise, so we're not expecting David Harbour to be making a return. If the movie is set to enter production as soon as this Spring, though, it seems we'll be meeting a new Hellboy soon if there is one.

Would you see a new Hellboy movie?

Thanks, DiscussingFilm.