Halloween

A new Halloween cinematic universe could be on the way

Miramax has now acquired the TV rights to the franchise.

Miramax Television has now acquired the TV rights to the Halloween franchise after an intense bidding war.

The wide-ranging deal with Trancas will enable Miramax to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series. According to Deadline, this Halloween TV series could potentially form the basis of a cinematic universe spanning both film and television.

Regarding the announcement, Miramax's Head of Global TV, Marc Helwig said: "We couldn't be more excited to bring Halloween to television. We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans."

"Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter," said Malek Akkad from Trancas International Films.

Halloween

