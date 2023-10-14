A new Halloween cinematic universe could be on the way

Miramax Television has now acquired the TV rights to the Halloween franchise after an intense bidding war.

The wide-ranging deal with Trancas will enable Miramax to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series. According to Deadline, this Halloween TV series could potentially form the basis of a cinematic universe spanning both film and television.

Regarding the announcement, Miramax's Head of Global TV, Marc Helwig said: "We couldn't be more excited to bring Halloween to television. We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans."

"Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter," said Malek Akkad from Trancas International Films.