As previously announced, the next major update for Returnal, which is called Ascension, is arriving soon on March 22.

In order to get us prepared, Sony and Housemarque has released a 19-minute long gameplay trailer, in which the developers took us to have a deeper look at the new endless mode "The Tower of Sisyphus". Other than this mode, a new co-op mode will be added into the game via Ascension/Update 3.0 as well.

Check the gameplay trailer below for more details.