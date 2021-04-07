A new gameplay showcase for Hot Wheels Unleashed announced

You're watching Advertisements

Milestone announced through a short video on social media, a new Gameplay Showcase scheduled for tomorrow April 8 (at 20:00 CEST), for Hot Wheels Unleashed, their new frenetic arcade racing game dedicated to the epic "toy cars".

During the event, Milestone's developers will finally show Hot Wheels Unleashed's first gameplay video and offer some more details about the inspiration and features of the game. To follow the Hot Wheels Unleashed gameplay presentation, you can do so via YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is expected on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 | 5 and PC on September 30th.