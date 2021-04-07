Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Hot Wheels Unleashed

A new gameplay showcase for Hot Wheels Unleashed announced

Stay tuned on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook tomorrow.

Milestone announced through a short video on social media, a new Gameplay Showcase scheduled for tomorrow April 8 (at 20:00 CEST), for Hot Wheels Unleashed, their new frenetic arcade racing game dedicated to the epic "toy cars".

During the event, Milestone's developers will finally show Hot Wheels Unleashed's first gameplay video and offer some more details about the inspiration and features of the game. To follow the Hot Wheels Unleashed gameplay presentation, you can do so via YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is expected on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 | 5 and PC on September 30th.

Hot Wheels Unleashed

