A new game is coming from Peter Molyneux

Peter Molyneux, of Fable, Theme Park, and Dungeon Keeper fame, has shown off the gameplay reveal trailer for his newest work - Masters of Albion - tonight at Gamescom.

Here at Gamereactor, we first heard of this newest outing over a year ago (see the interview here), but we've finally gotten a glimpse at what the open world god game has to offer.

In Masters of Albion players will construct a town, growing the population, crafting and collecting resources during the day and defending at night. The game is hugely customisable, with everything from buildings, to weapons, to food being built around modular crafting systems that are sure to allow players' imaginations to run wild.

In addition to the traditional bird's eye view god perspective, players can possess characters in order to control their every action, providing a new level of intrigue to the genre's gameplay formula.

Masters of Albion is available to wishlist via Steam now.