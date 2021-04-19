A new F-Zero looks increasingly unlikely

You're watching Advertisements

Every time it's E3 and we start our internal discussions in the Gamereactor network about expectations, there's always someone who really would like a new F-Zero. If you are one of them, you are likely used to disappointments - and here comes yet another one.

When IGN got to talk with the art director and character designer of the original F-Zero (who was with Nintendo until this year), Takaya Imamura, he said the series isn't actually dead and that he has thought about it many times.

This does not mean we should expect a new game however, as he says it's "hard to bring back" and for this to happen, a grand new idea" would be needed. We have to admit that we don't think the fans actually care about grand new ideas, and just wants really colourful and superfast hovercars with stages looking like rollercoasters.

Still, don't expect another F-Zero for quite some time, and if it does happen, it might not be the game you was hoping for regardless.