A new Friday film is in the works

There are few buddy comedy lines quoted more than "DAAAAMNNN," the word Chris Tucker and Ice Cube say in unison in the 1995 classic Friday. The sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next, may not have performed as well, but the series has proven to be a comedy favourite over the years.

New Line Cinema seems to think there's still some potential in the franchise, as president and CCO of the studio Richard Brener confirmed a new Friday movie is in the works to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are making another Friday. We just closed a deal with Ice Cube to write and star. It's going to be called Last Friday," he said.

The title of Last Friday implies this will be our last time with the series, and considering how long it has been since Friday initially released, it makes sense that this would be one last hurrah. We'll have to see if Chris Tucker or his replacement Mike Epps will return, as for now only Ice Cube is signed on.