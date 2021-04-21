A new free update is now available in Tropico 6 in celebration of the series' 20th anniversary

You're watching Advertisements

Today (April 21) marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the very first Tropico game in Canada. Kalypso Media is celebrating this milestone by giving out a free content update for Tropico 6 and it is also slashing the prices of installments across various digital storefronts.

The aforementioned free update includes everything you'll need to celebrate the anniversary in style. It offers players a Piñata Llama hunt, new in-game decorations, and a new sparkly golden palace for either El Presidente or La Presidenta to reside in. The content is available in-game now and will only be present for a limited time until May 5.

Kalypso Media is also hosting a special live stream today at 6pm BST where El Prez himself will be present. You can check that out when it goes live here.