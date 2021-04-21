Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Tropico 6

A new free update is now available in Tropico 6 in celebration of the series' 20th anniversary

Many entries in the series are also now available at a discounted price.

Today (April 21) marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the very first Tropico game in Canada. Kalypso Media is celebrating this milestone by giving out a free content update for Tropico 6 and it is also slashing the prices of installments across various digital storefronts.

The aforementioned free update includes everything you'll need to celebrate the anniversary in style. It offers players a Piñata Llama hunt, new in-game decorations, and a new sparkly golden palace for either El Presidente or La Presidenta to reside in. The content is available in-game now and will only be present for a limited time until May 5.

Kalypso Media is also hosting a special live stream today at 6pm BST where El Prez himself will be present. You can check that out when it goes live here.

