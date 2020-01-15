A new fighter will be revealed for Smash Ultimate tomorrow

The Nintendo Versus Twitter account has shared some good news for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans, as director Masahiro Sakurai is going to be hosting another stream tomorrow at 06:00 PT (14:00 GMT, 15:00 CET) to talk about a mysterious upcoming DLC fighter, to be unveiled in the stream.

The show itself will last around 35 minutes, and since actor Brian Hanford - who voices V in Devil May Cry 5 - has indicated Dante will be in Smash Bros., people are speculating that this could be the fighter in question.

Earlier this week we reported that Astral Chain is being celebrated in latest Smash Ultimate event, so this new fighter may be the latest in a long line of collaborations for Nintendo with this game.

Who do you want this mysterious fighter to be?

