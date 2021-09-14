A new fighter will be revealed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tomorrow

HQ

As the likes of Smash Bros., the biggest feature of this type of fighting game is its varied roster. Therefore, to those who look forward to the upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, people would expect to see all sorts of different characters from all these Nickelodeon shows in the game.

We've known that there will be fighters from SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, etc. During the Gamescom show, we got to know that CatDog and April O'Neil will be joining the evergrowing roster. But, that wasn't all.

Now, via the game's official Twitter account, we were told that a new character will be revealed real soon.

"A new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl character will be revealed tomorrow morning on the PlayStation Blog!"

As to which fighter that will be, we will have to be patient and just wait for the announcement. What's your guess?

Thanks, nintendolife