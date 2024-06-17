A new Exodus prologue cinematic showcases why you shouldn't take off your helmet on an alien world

HQ

As we're likely still a long ways off returning to the galaxy in Mass Effect, a lot of BioWare fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Exodus, which comes from some series veterans. The game is giving us a sci-fi RPG experience whenever it's done in development, and we are getting some consistent updates on its progress.

The latest trailer for Exodus gives us a look at a prologue cinematic, in which we see humans arrive on an alien world in a stylish ship. They begin to take samples from the planet, preparing to colonise it.

As the humans begin to build settlements and feel safer on the planet, they remove their helmets. Big mistake. At the end of the trailer, we see the atmosphere may have been hostile all along, as our explorers begin bleeding and struggling to breathe. Quite a cliffhanger to leave on.

Exodus is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.